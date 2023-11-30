“Nigeria Assures Global Mining Investors Amidst Sector Reforms and Growing GDP Contribution”

On Tuesday, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, reassured foreign investors at the Mines and Money Conference in London about Nigeria’s mining sector’s competitive production costs.

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment by simplifying processes and reducing obstacles.

Alake, citing over 44 mineral types across 500 locations, emphasized the strategic importance of lithium in response to global trends.

Nigeria is actively promoting solid mineral beneficiation to foster sustainable growth, creating higher-value products, generating employment, and boosting the sector’s contribution to the GDP.

The minister referenced a KPMG report indicating a significant year-on-year growth of 0.63 percent, increasing the mining sector’s GDP contribution from 0.3 percent to 0.85 percent in 2022.