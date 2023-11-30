Menu
Search
Subscribe
Manufacturing

“Nigeria Assures Global Mining Investors Amidst Sector Reforms and Growing GDP Contribution”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

On Tuesday, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, reassured foreign investors at the Mines and Money Conference in London about Nigeria’s mining sector’s competitive production costs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment by simplifying processes and reducing obstacles.

Alake, citing over 44 mineral types across 500 locations, emphasized the strategic importance of lithium in response to global trends.

Nigeria is actively promoting solid mineral beneficiation to foster sustainable growth, creating higher-value products, generating employment, and boosting the sector’s contribution to the GDP.

The minister referenced a KPMG report indicating a significant year-on-year growth of 0.63 percent, increasing the mining sector’s GDP contribution from 0.3 percent to 0.85 percent in 2022.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Global watchdog proposes detailed climate disclosures from banks
Next article
Investors bet against OPEC+ raising oil prices
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Economy 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com