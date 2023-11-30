Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and the unregulated Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and the parallel market segments of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, November 29 2023.

In the official NAFEM segment of the market, the value of the local currency went up against the greenback during the session by 5.7 per cent or N23.20 to sell at N831.47/$1 compared with the preceding session rate of N854.67/$1.

This happened as the value of forex transactions spiked by 18.9 per cent or $22.29 million to $140.35 million from the $118.06 million published on Tuesday.

Equally, in the P2P section, the domestic currency gained N3 on the American currency to close at N1,147/$1, in contrast to the previous trading day’s value of N1,150/$1.

Also, the Nigerian currency improved its value against its American counterpart in the black market yesterday by N3 to finish at N1,155/$1 compared with the preceding session's value of N1,158/$1.