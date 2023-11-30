Mbappe Penalty Earns PSG Champions League Draw With Newcastle

In the dying moments of the match, Kylian Mbappe secured a 1-1 draw for Paris Saint-Germain against Newcastle United with a penalty in the 98th minute.

This result positions PSG well for qualification to the Champions League last 16, while Newcastle faces the risk of a group-stage exit.

Despite Alexander Isak’s 25th-minute opener, PSG struggled until VAR intervened in injury time, awarding them a penalty for Tino Livramento’s handball.

Mbappe converted the penalty, maintaining PSG’s second-place standing in the group after Borussia Dortmund.

The French champions need a win against Dortmund to secure their last-16 spot, while Newcastle must win at home against Milan and hope for a PSG stumble.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe expressed frustration over the penalty decision, emphasizing the limited time left in the game.

Despite the contentious call, PSG coach Luis Enrique credited his team’s performance and focused on the upcoming challenges.

Mbappe’s late goal, his 17th of the season, rescued PSG from potential Champions League elimination in the Qatar era. The match showcased Newcastle’s defensive strategy, limiting PSG’s opportunities, but the late penalty altered the narrative.