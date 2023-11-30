Menu
‘Material things outweigh your love for your son’ – Tonto Dikeh blasts Mohbad’s father

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 30, 2023.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has berated Mr Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, over the way he is handling his son’s death.

She said “material things or wealth seem to overweight” his love for his late son.

The thespian, in an open letter to the late singer’s father shared via her Instagram page recently, condemned elder Aloba for hurriedly burying Mohbad within 24 hours after he passed.

She also condemned elder Aloba for asking Nigerians for assistance to carry out a DNA test on Mohbad’s son instead of requesting a DNA test from the deceased’s wife.

Dikeh alleged that Mohbad’s father now charges N10,000/15,000 to grant an interview on his late son’s death saga.

The open letter partly read: “Papa Mohbad, I can empathize with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child?

“The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2million Naria, is deeply distressing considering his status. Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way mob’s neck was broken?

The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth- which is a testament to our shared concern, While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

“In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers.

“By the way I totally agree with a DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for a DNA and not Wunmi?

“Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory.

“It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in custody of his mother “Your late son’s wife”, BUT YOU NOW CHARGE 10k/15K to be interviewed. Papa Mohbad, how does one fail their own flesh and blood not once, but twice?

“My heart aches for the pain you are causing and the deep wounds left unhealed.

“But I’ll leave you with this words, DO RIGHT BY YOUR SON.” [sic].(www.naija247news.com).

