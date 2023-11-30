Man jailed 3 months for stealing cell phone

Abuja, Nov. 29, 2023.

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Tijani Abdullahi to three months imprisonment for snatching another man`s cell phone in a motor park.

Abdullahi of Yimi Zuba Abuja, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine, and warned him to desist from crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Mr Julius Ajayi, the commander of a vigilante group in Zuba arrested and brought the convict to Zuba police station on Oct. 31.

Ogada said that, on the same date the convict snatched a passenger`s cell phone in Zuba Park but in the process he was caught by angry mob.

He told the court that the convict was about to be killed by the angry mob before the complainant rescued and arrested him.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict made a confessional statement.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)