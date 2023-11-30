Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Investors Gain N133bn,All Share Index Advances by 0.34%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market Wednesday closed positive as the All Share Index advanced by 0.34% to close at 71,283.34 away from the previous close of 71,041.05 points.

The market capitalisation with about N133 billion growth closed at N39.008 trillion as against N38.875 trillion of the previous session.

An aggregate of 360.6 million units of shares were traded in 6,579 deals, valued at N6.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 21 equities emerged as gainers against 39 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

SEPLAT led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N2,310.10 from the previous close of N2,100.10

MEYER, Sunu Assurance and NESTLE among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.79%, 9.56% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Guinea Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.27 from the previous close of N0.30.

OMATEK, Abbey Building and NEIMETH among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88%, 9.68% and 9.45% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 56.9 million units of its shares in 261 deals, valued at N2.19 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 27 million units of its shares in 221 deals, valued at N184 million.

UBA traded about 21 million units of its shares in 385 deals, valued at N456 million.(www.naija247news.com).

