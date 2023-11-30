I’m Devastated’ – Ogun Gov Abiodun Mourns Killing Of Govt House Accounts Director

Nov 30,2023.

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, says he is devastated by the gruesome killing of Director of Finance and Accounts in the Governor’s Office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers gunned down Oyekanmi on Wednesday afternoon.

He was shot dead at the height of the fly-over bridge by the NNPC Junction along the IBB Boulevard in the Oke – Mosan axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

The finance and accounts director was said to be returning from the bank, where he had gone to make withdrawals in preparation for Thursday’s 2024 budget presentation by the state governor.

In a statement shared via his verified X handle, the governor described Oyekanmi’s killing as “cold-blooded murder” and “undoubtedly a tremendous blow to our administration”.Quote

“He was a dedicated, honest, and diligent official, and his untimely demise has caused great sorrow amongst his colleagues and the government as a whole.

“We are determined to bring his murderers to justice swiftly and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions.

“In light of this horrific incident, I want to assure our entire workforce and the residents of our state that we are fully committed to preventing any such calamity from befalling our beloved state again.

“I have been in contact with all security agencies, directing them to immediately locate and apprehend the criminals responsible.

“As we mourn the loss of Mr. Oyekanmi, I offer my prayers for the repose of his soul and extend my support to his grieving family.

“May God grant them strength during this difficult time.

“Mr. Oyekanmi’s absence will undoubtedly be deeply felt, both in the government and amongst his colleagues.

“Please rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to address this grave issue and ensure the safety and well-being of our state’s residents.

“Together, we will overcome this tragedy and continue to strive for a better future,”

the governor said.(www.naija247news.com)