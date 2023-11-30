Gunmen assassinate businessman in Imo

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have assassinated a businessman in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The businessman, Linus Nmuo, popularly known as Sakatan, was shot dead at his country home at Umuezikegbu in the Egbuoma community in the Oguta LGA in the early hours of Thursday, November 30, 2023.

A family source who confirmed the incident to punch in Owerri said that on arrival, the attackers went to their victim’s house and dragged him out.

They shot him repeatedly and made sure he died before they left the scene.

“Livinus Nmuo, also known as Sakatan, from Umuezikegbu Egbuoma in Oguta LGA, Imo State, has been assassinated. He was killed in the early hours of today, Thursday, November 30, 2023. He was my cousin,” the source said.

The latest incident happened barely a few days after the traditional ruler of the Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Eze Joe Achulor, was killed.

A few days earlier, the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Govt Area of the state was shot dead in front of his wife.

