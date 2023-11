FirstBank Group announces Adenewo as MD, UK subsidiary

November 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The FirstBank Group has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenewo as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of its UK subsidiary, FirstBank UK.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the appointment became effective from November 16, 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

The lender said that Adenewo, “who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the global financial landscape, brings a wealth of experience, built by a proven track record of success in the banking industry across several countries.”

Prior to his appointment, Adenewo was the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria. He joined the Corporate Banking sector of the Bank in 1999. During his illustrious career, he held key positions, including MD/CEO of SCB Gambia, Deputy MD/CEO of SCB Cameroon and MD of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking for SCB Nigeria and West Africa. He also served as a Non-Executive Director of SCB Gambia and SCB Sierra Leone, accumulating over 13 years of invaluable experience as a Board member within the Chartered Bank Group.

Expressing confidence in Adenewo, the CEO of FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff of FirstBank Group, we are excited to welcome Olukorede Adenewo to the FirstBank family. With his wealth of experience, we are confident that he is the perfect fit to lead FirstBank UK into its next phase of growth and development.”

Adenewo started his career at Deloitte Nigeria, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1991. He became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 2003 and received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Deloitte Nigeria in 2015. He is an alumnus of INSEAD and Said Business School, Oxford University, where he underwent management training in Leadership.

He holds an MBA from Lagos Business School.(www.naija247news.com).