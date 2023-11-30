Menu
Politics & Govt News

FG Unveils Plans To Solve Food Problems In Nigeria

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 30,2023.

The Federal Government has disclosed its plan to make food available to Nigerians in the coming year.

The FG, through the Ministry of Agriculture, said that it is working towards producing around 31 million metric tonnes of grains in 2024.

It said this was part of its efforts to combat food inflation across the country and address President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security emergency.

Making this disclosure during the opening session of the 6th edition of Seed Connect Conference and Exhibition on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, stated that five crops the federal government had earmarked for ambition in 2024 and stated that over 300 thousand worth of seeds have been provided to the farmers.

He said, “Nigeria’s seed requirement/need for 5 major crops of Rice, Maize, Wheat, Soybeans and Sorghum in 2024 is 312,555.69MT of seeds which is expected to give almost 31 million Mt of grains.

“The Ministry has outlined a series of critical pathways to solve the food security challenges. These pathways are streamlined into short-term, intermediate and long-term actions.

“One immediate priority is the certification of available planting material for some food security crops in the dry season farming of 2023/2024 which we flagged off in Jigawa State last Saturday, 25 November 2023.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Nigerians Not Interested In Budget Figures If Prices Of Bread, Rice Not Reducing’ – Rewane
Next article
INEC Office ‘Invaded’ In Kogi As APC, SDP Trade Blame
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

