Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Presentation

1. **First Full-Year Budget:** President Tinubu presented the 2024 budget to the National Assembly, marking his first full-year budget since assuming office in May.

2. **Budget Speech Highlights:**

– Themed “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

– Emphasis on economic growth, macro-economic stability, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

– Prioritization of defense and internal security.

– Focus on value for money, transparency, and accountability.

– Implementation of a sustainable model for funding tertiary education, including the Student Loan Scheme.

– Commitment to a greener future with a focus on clean and sustainable energy.

3. **Economic Environment:**

– Global growth expected to be around 3.0 percent in 2024.

– Nigerian economy resilient with modest positive growth despite global challenges.

– Inflation addressed through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies.

4. **Performance of 2023 Budget:**

– Projected revenue of 45 trillion naira.

– Actual revenue inflow of 65 trillion naira as of September 30.

– Continued meeting of obligations despite challenges.

5. **2024 Budget Overview:**

– Themed “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

– Prioritizes job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, and social development.

– Overhaul of internal security architecture.

– Emphasis on human capital development, especially for children.

– Focus on transparency, accountability, and sustainable funding for tertiary education.

– Commitment to a greener future with public-private partnerships in renewable energy.

– Conservative oil price benchmark of $96 per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels.

– Aggregate expenditure of 5 trillion naira in 2024.

6. **Deficit and Financing:**

– Budget deficit projected at 18 trillion naira in 2024 (3.88 percent of GDP).

– Financing through new borrowings, privatization proceeds, and multilateral and bilateral loans.

– Commitment to meeting debt obligations with debt service projected at 45% of expected total revenue.

7. **Tax and Fiscal Policies:**

– Reviewing tax and fiscal policies.

– Target to increase revenue to GDP ratio from less than 10 percent to 18 percent.

– Efforts to contain financial leakages through public financial management reforms.

8. **Public-Private Partnerships:**

– Exploring PPP arrangements to finance critical infrastructure.

– Inviting the private sector to partner for the success of fiscal, trade, and monetary policies.

9. **Acknowledgment and Closing:**

– Commendation for the collaborative efforts of the National Assembly.

– Call for a predictable January-December fiscal year.

– Assurance of government commitment to improving the well-being of Nigerians.

– Confidence in the transformative impact of the 2024 Budget on economic growth, job creation, and environmental preservation.

10. **Closing Remarks:**

– Presentation titled “The Renewed Hope Budget.”

– Gratitude for attention and confidence in charting a brighter future for Nigeria.

**Note:** This fact sheet summarizes key points from President Tinubu’s 2024 budget presentation, providing an overview of the themes, priorities, economic context, and financial aspects outlined in the speech.