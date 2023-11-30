Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Fact Sheet: President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget Presentation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

1. **First Full-Year Budget:** President Tinubu presented the 2024 budget to the National Assembly, marking his first full-year budget since assuming office in May.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

2. **Budget Speech Highlights:**
– Themed “Budget of Renewed Hope.”
– Emphasis on economic growth, macro-economic stability, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.
– Prioritization of defense and internal security.
– Focus on value for money, transparency, and accountability.
– Implementation of a sustainable model for funding tertiary education, including the Student Loan Scheme.
– Commitment to a greener future with a focus on clean and sustainable energy.

3. **Economic Environment:**
– Global growth expected to be around 3.0 percent in 2024.
– Nigerian economy resilient with modest positive growth despite global challenges.
– Inflation addressed through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies.

4. **Performance of 2023 Budget:**
– Projected revenue of 45 trillion naira.
– Actual revenue inflow of 65 trillion naira as of September 30.
– Continued meeting of obligations despite challenges.

5. **2024 Budget Overview:**
– Themed “Budget of Renewed Hope.”
– Prioritizes job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, and social development.
– Overhaul of internal security architecture.
– Emphasis on human capital development, especially for children.
– Focus on transparency, accountability, and sustainable funding for tertiary education.
– Commitment to a greener future with public-private partnerships in renewable energy.
– Conservative oil price benchmark of $96 per barrel and daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels.
– Aggregate expenditure of 5 trillion naira in 2024.

6. **Deficit and Financing:**
– Budget deficit projected at 18 trillion naira in 2024 (3.88 percent of GDP).
– Financing through new borrowings, privatization proceeds, and multilateral and bilateral loans.
– Commitment to meeting debt obligations with debt service projected at 45% of expected total revenue.

7. **Tax and Fiscal Policies:**
– Reviewing tax and fiscal policies.
– Target to increase revenue to GDP ratio from less than 10 percent to 18 percent.
– Efforts to contain financial leakages through public financial management reforms.

8. **Public-Private Partnerships:**
– Exploring PPP arrangements to finance critical infrastructure.
– Inviting the private sector to partner for the success of fiscal, trade, and monetary policies.

9. **Acknowledgment and Closing:**
– Commendation for the collaborative efforts of the National Assembly.
– Call for a predictable January-December fiscal year.
– Assurance of government commitment to improving the well-being of Nigerians.
– Confidence in the transformative impact of the 2024 Budget on economic growth, job creation, and environmental preservation.

10. **Closing Remarks:**
– Presentation titled “The Renewed Hope Budget.”
– Gratitude for attention and confidence in charting a brighter future for Nigeria.

**Note:** This fact sheet summarizes key points from President Tinubu’s 2024 budget presentation, providing an overview of the themes, priorities, economic context, and financial aspects outlined in the speech.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
OPEC+ talks focusing on deeper oil cut, sources say
Next article
Investors Gain N133bn,All Share Index Advances by 0.34%
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Economy 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com