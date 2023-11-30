Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Nov 30,2023.

A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the 13% oil revenue derivation is paid directly to the oil-producing communities.

He told reporters on Wednesday in Abuja that the fund, running into trillions of naira over the year, had been mismanaged by governors of oil-producing states.

He said, “For this particular 13% revenue derivation formula, I will appeal to the president of the country to ensure that the governors have nothing to do with it. The host communities, the direct beneficiaries, should be allowed to manage the fund.”

Aduku was an elected member of the Abacha’s Constitutional Conference between 1994 and 1995 and also served as the chairman of the revenue allocation committee.

He said the economies of the oil-producing communities had largely suffered due to pollution caused by the activities of the oil firms.(www.naija247news.com)