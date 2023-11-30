Menu
Enugu State No Longer Experience Sit-At-Home – Gov Mbah

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has said the sit-at-home order declared by the proscribed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is no longer in force in the South-East.

The governor stated this on Tuesday after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“We no longer have a sit-at-home in Enugu State, and I dare say in the South-East. We have workers go to work on Monday and the schools are open on Monday,” the governor said.

“Business and economic activities are back. So, what we are dealing with now is to erase that sad memory from our history.”
Mbah also commended the financial reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration resulting in the easy flow of capital in and out of the country, saying it is rubbing off on the state.

He argued that although some of the FG’s economic policies such as the removal of fuel subsidy are tough on Nigerians in the interim, they are therapeutic to the nation.

“It is essentially to commend the president because a lot of things that he is doing at the national level are also rubbing off well on us at the state level – policies like the unification of the foreign exchange rate. What that simply means is that you are going to have a lot of FDI coming in, and we are also going to benefit from that.

“As you may have also noticed, we are doing a lot, trying to attract investors to Enugu State. And the fact that we now have the ease of investors bringing in their money and also being able to repatriate it as a result of the unification of the foreign exchange rates would largely rub off positively on Enugu State,” Mbah added.

Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja. We discussed potential areas of cooperation between the federal government and Enugu State, and I gave him credit for the bold steps taken thus far at the national level.

