Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Enough Is Enough, Release Nnamdi Kanu Quickly” – IPOB Tells FG

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 30,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra has lamented over the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department for State Service’s solitary confinement.

The group, on Wednesday, stated that Kanu’s detention was a violation of his rights and in disregard of court orders directing his release.

In a statement made available to the public by the IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, asked the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government to immediately free the embattled leader of the group.

The statement partly read: “The continued illegal and unconstitutional detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a solitary confinement in the facility of the Nigerian State Security Service, is in flagrant disobedience to various orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, a gross violation of his human rights as clearly provided for under the Nigerian Constitution; African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights; United Nations General Assembly Resolution on the Rights to Self-Determination and other International Conventions and Treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

“The Nigerian State must free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in compliance with its own laws, conventions and court orders, and the time is now. Enough is enough!”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Anambra Youth Protests Murder of Two Of Their Members
Next article
Nigerians Not Interested In Budget Figures If Prices Of Bread, Rice Not Reducing’ – Rewane
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ghana minister confident of official creditor debt deal by end of next week

News Wire News Wire -
ACCRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken...

Delta Police Apprehend Eight suspected kidnappers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Delta State police...

OPEC+ tweaks Nigeria, Angola oil output levels for 2024

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
OPEC+ handed Nigeria a 2024 oil output target lower...

70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after years of barrenness

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 70-year-old Ugandan woman has given...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ghana minister confident of official creditor debt deal by end of next week

Economy 0
ACCRA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Ken...

Delta Police Apprehend Eight suspected kidnappers

Security News 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Men of the Delta State police...

OPEC+ tweaks Nigeria, Angola oil output levels for 2024

OPEC 0
OPEC+ handed Nigeria a 2024 oil output target lower...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com