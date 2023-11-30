Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

Climate change is the biggest human health risk, says Africa’s disease boss

By: The Editor

Date:

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Climate change is the biggest threat to human health in Africa and the rest of the world, the head of the continent’s public health agency said.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mitigating that risk was top of his agenda, Jean Kaseya, the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Reuters as he headed to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which begins on Thursday.

The measures needed, Kaseya said, would include funding to help countries in Africa trying to contain outbreaks of disease.

In an online interview, he said the threat of “a climate change-related disease becoming a pandemic and coming from Africa” was what kept him awake at night.

Since the start of this year, Kaseya said Africa has tackled 158 disease outbreaks.

“Each outbreak, if not well managed, can become a pandemic,” he said.

This year’s climate talks for the first time will include a health day on Dec. 3, which Kaseya and global health figures from around the world are expected to use to raise awareness of the link between climate change and health.

Scientists have linked a surge in diseases, including dengue and cholera, to rising global temperatures, which have broken records this year.

Extreme weather events such as floods can also help diseases spread and challenge response efforts. Deforestation, a contributor to climate change, also pushes humans into closer contact with disease-carrying animals, like bats.

THE LESSONS OF COVID

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference on public health in Africa, taking place in Lusaka, Zambia, until Thursday, Kaseya said that the mistakes of COVID-19 must not be repeated, particularly concerning equal access to vaccines and treatments.

“No-one will be safe if all of us are not safe,” he said.

As a result, he said the CDC was encouraging regional vaccine manufacturing initiatives as well as a pooled procurement mechanism for African countries to lower prices.

In addition, he said he expects the African Medicines Agency, the first continent-wide regulatory body, will be operational by 2024.

For outbreaks that spread regionally, the CDC is drawing up procedures to declare “public health emergencies of continental concern”, echoing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) terminology used to flag the most significant health threats internationally.

Last year, leading African scientists and public health experts criticised the WHO’s decision to only give mpox its highest level of alert after the disease spread beyond Africa, where it had been a problem for years.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Angola to open one of world’s biggest diamond mines
Next article
Global watchdog proposes detailed climate disclosures from banks
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Ex-Minister Wants 13% Revenue Paid To Oil-Producing Communities

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 30,2023. A former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AfDB reviews Africa’s economic forecast for 2023, 2024

Economy 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has...

Naira Appreciates at Official, Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the US...

Supervise Federal Roads’ Contracts, Minister Tells Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 30,2023. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has appealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com