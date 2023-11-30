Menu
By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Nov 30,2023.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of some Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Board Chairmen across various portfolios, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The governor made this disclosure in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi.

A copy of the letter was made available through the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The letter dated 29 November, 2023, indicated that the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, is to combine the role of the Special Adviser to the Governor on media with his current portfolio.

Makinde in the letter charged the new appointees to discharge their duties with dedication and loyalty to the state.

Some of those who were appointed by the governor included Oloye Suraj Abiodun- Special Adviser (Education Intervention), Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran- Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Dr Gbola Adetunji- Chairman, Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA).

Others are: Alhaji Murtala Ahmad- Special Assistant (Community Relations) I, Arewa Community, Nwosu Innocent- Senior Special Assistant (Community Relations) 2, Igbo Community, Saka Moshood Olawale- Senior Special Assistant (OYSIEC), Hon. Yemi Taiwo- Chairman, Oyo State Library Board and Hon. Rauf Adekunle- Chairman, Oyo State Pension Board.

The governor also in the letter announced the appointment of Mr Rahman Abiodun Abdulrahim- Chairman, Education Trust Fund, Hon. Atilola M.O.- Chairman, Oyo State Scholarship Board, Hon. Akinsete Olakunle- Special Adviser, Housing and Urban Development and Hon. Simeon Oyeleke- Special Adviser, Budget and Economic Planning.

The rest according to the letter are: Mrs Aderonke Adedayo- Special Adviser, General Intervention & Donor Agencies, Hon. Samuel Ademola Adejumobi- Special Adviser on Legislative Matters, Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha- Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Abideen Tokunbo Adeaga- Director General, Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Hon. Mufutau Ogunremi- Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals and Hon. Ramota Agberemi Dabo- Senior Special Assistant on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

