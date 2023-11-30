25 persons die, 15 injured in Kwara tanker explosion

November 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when no fewer than 25 persons reportedly lost their lives and about 15 people sustained varying degrees of injury in a fire disaster caused by motor accident at Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Naija247news gathered that the fire incident occurred when a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy duty truck and an 18-seater bus collided at about 3:18pm on Tuesday at Peke village along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu expressway in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The Head of Department (HOD), Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that the petrol tanker, travelling from Niger state, was using the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos state.

“The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, also affecting an 18-seater bus from Lagos”.

“Expressing deep sorrow, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service emphasized the need for road users to prioritize safe driving practices, issuing a warning to adhere to safety measures consistently”.(www.naija247news.com).