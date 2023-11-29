We Will Surpass Lagos In Terms Of Development Soon” – Gov. Yahaya Bello Promises

Nov 29,2023.

The outgoing Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has articulated ambitious plans for the state’s development, expressing his aspiration for Kogi to surpass Lagos in terms of progress.

Bello shared these sentiments while leading the governor-elect, Usman Ododo, on a visit to Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu.

During the visit, Bello emphasized his vision for Kogi State, drawing inspiration from the developmental strides witnessed in Lagos, attributed to the leadership and initiatives of President Tinubu.

He underscored his belief in Ododo’s capabilities as his successor, slated to assume office from January 27, 2024.

“In a simple term, what I am envisioning Kogi to be is just like what our president planted in Lagos to what Lagos is today,” stated Governor Bello.

He added: "In the next administration and nearest future, I envision Kogi to be trailing behind if not overtaking Lagos in terms of development; that is why we are emulating and following the footsteps of President Tinubu."