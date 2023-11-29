Menu
Politics & Govt News

We Will Surpass Lagos In Terms Of Development Soon” – Gov. Yahaya Bello Promises

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 29,2023.

The outgoing Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has articulated ambitious plans for the state’s development, expressing his aspiration for Kogi to surpass Lagos in terms of progress.

Bello shared these sentiments while leading the governor-elect, Usman Ododo, on a visit to Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu.

During the visit, Bello emphasized his vision for Kogi State, drawing inspiration from the developmental strides witnessed in Lagos, attributed to the leadership and initiatives of President Tinubu.

He underscored his belief in Ododo’s capabilities as his successor, slated to assume office from January 27, 2024.

“In a simple term, what I am envisioning Kogi to be is just like what our president planted in Lagos to what Lagos is today,” stated Governor Bello.

He added: “In the next administration and nearest future, I envision Kogi to be trailing behind if not overtaking Lagos in terms of development; that is why we are emulating and following the footsteps of President Tinubu.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

