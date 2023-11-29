Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

UBA Foundation Signals Beginning Of Yuletide Season, Lights Up Marina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has kicked off the beginning of the yuletide season in a grand ceremony marked with fireworks and melodious Christmas carols.

The ceremony attended by staff, customers and members of the general public was held at the well decorated UBA Foundation Garden in Marina, Lagos.

Through its corporate social responsibility arm UBA Foundation, the bank marked the start of a fun-filled festive season that will bring lots of cheer and touch the lives of its customers and the individuals around the communities where it operates.

The bank celebrated the UBA Foundation Garden Light Up Ceremony and Carol evening on Tuesday, where staff and customers alike joined in to spread hope and sing carols to usher in the Christmas and end of the year season.

At the ceremony, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, was joined by other management staff to officially light up the Head office and the UBA Foundation Garden, which according to him, signifies how the bank has been bringing light to the lives of the people and communities around it.

He said, “We are here to officially light up the season and as you know, UBA has been the light in the financial sector on the continent and beyond. Going by our performance and we will continue to ensure that we spread light and joy wherever we go. This is very symbolic for us all, and we want to take time to appreciate the staff and customers who have made us achieve great things this year. At UBA, we are all about spreading love and giving hope.”

The Light-Up ceremony featured Christmas carols renditions by UBA’s Customer Fulfilment Centre Choir, a fun-filled guided tour around the beautiful UBA Foundation Garden and lots to eat and drink for every-one present.

UBA’s Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, while talking on the essence of the annual event, said, “UBA is a bank that values its environment and as an organisation that is corporately responsible, we have taken it upon ourselves to beautify our environment and add colour, especially as the year comes to an end.”

Continuing, she said, “We want to let them know that all lives matter. I hope that as always, we will be able to make many smile and give a glimmer of hope during a special season like this.”

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, Environment, Economic Empowerment and Special Projects.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Community, Kills Man, Abducts Wife And Children, Others
Next article
Tragedy Struck as Police Inspector kills youth in Kano
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MISLEADING REPORTING PROMOTED BY BLOOMBERG: Correcting the report concerning the FGN settlement payment of $496m

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Introduction We are writing to correct the...

Africa Lacking Accountability In Natural Resource Governance, Says AfDB President Adesina

Naija247news Naija247news -
The President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr....

3,000 Barrels Of Crude Lost To Spill at Egina FPSO, NOSDRA Contradict TotalEnergies

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA)...

Tragedy Struck as Police Inspector kills youth in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, Kano State...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MISLEADING REPORTING PROMOTED BY BLOOMBERG: Correcting the report concerning the FGN settlement payment of $496m

Exclusive & Investigative 0
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Introduction We are writing to correct the...

Africa Lacking Accountability In Natural Resource Governance, Says AfDB President Adesina

Economy 0
The President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr....

3,000 Barrels Of Crude Lost To Spill at Egina FPSO, NOSDRA Contradict TotalEnergies

News Analysis 0
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com