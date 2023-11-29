Tragedy Struck as Police Inspector kills youth in Kano

November 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, Kano State Police Commissioner, has ordered an investigation into circumstances that led to the killing of one Salisu Rabiu Player by a Police Inspector.

CPS Abdullahi Haruna, the spokesman of the Command in an issued statement said the incident occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge LGA Kano State on 28th November, 2023, during a clash between groups of rival restive youths.

The Police Inspector reportedly shot and injured two of the youths, and one of them later died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The statement read:

“The police command is following up on the unfortunate development that occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State, on November 28, where groups of rival restive youths engaged in fighting and a police inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of command fired a shot and unfortunately wounded two persons, as one other person died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“It is in the forgoing development that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gumel, directed the Area Commander Dala, ACP Nuhu Digi, to fish out the erring police inspector with a view to constituting a board of inquiry into the cause of the incident, of which the outcome will be communicated to the public. The police inspector has since been arrested and is now in police custody.

“This action of the police inspector is quite regrettable. This is because, since the assumption of office by the CP, the police have never entered into confrontation with members of the public, talk less of firing gunshots.

“The police command is fully committed to respecting the rights and freedom of all people. Therefore, the command is calling on members of the public to be rest assured that justice will be served in handling the situation.”

The Commissioner of Police, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, urged members of the public to maintain calmness, as the command is taking the incident with utmost seriousness and is committed to upholding the principle of justice and transparency. (www.naija247news.com).