EntertainmentMusic

Singer Orezi’s N300 million mansion burnt down by fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, has lost his 300 million mansion to fire.

The Nigerian musician Orezi shared photos and video of his burnt residence on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Last night was really hectic. Still trying to figure out and wrap my head around all that happened.

“I’m sitting here asking my self why me. God is indeed merciful. Can’t thank God enough.

“I was as a meeting in Lekki county last night around around 11.48pm when I got a call from my neighbor, Bobrisky, that my house is on fire. I initially thought this was a joke.

“I was like, ‘Which kind yeye joke bob Dey give me so?’ Immediately I raced down to my house. What I saw … broke me.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

