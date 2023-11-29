PDP Plans ‘Mini-Convention’ To Elect Chairman, Secretary, Woman Leader

Nov 29,2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced plans to reposition the party as a viable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Daily Trust learnt on Tuesday.

Multiple sources in the party told Daily Trust that a mini-convention, expected to hold between January and February, has become imperative to tinker with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, reposition it as a viable opposition and begin work in earnest for the 2027 elections.

Already, three main position seats are vacant in the NWC – the position of the national chairman left by Dr Iyorchia Ayu, national secretary which has been a bone of contention in the party between the NWC and the South East Caucus and the National Woman Leader due to the death of Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

Ayu, who had gone to court to challenge his suspension by the Igyorov Ward executive of his Gboko LGA of Benue State and confirmation by the Benue High Court which barred him from parading himself as the chairman, has been prevailed upon to withdraw his case from court.

Recently, the acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum, announced the appointment of Setonji Koshoedo as the acting National Secretary following the impasse over the position by the NWC and South East Caucus of the party.

The South East Caucus had appointed Udeh Okoye in the absence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the then secretary, when he won the nomination of the party to contest the November 11 Imo governorship.

Having lost at the polls, Anyanwu and Okoye are now laying claim to the position, a development that was poised to add to the mounting challenges in the party before the intervention of the NWC asking both parties to stand down.

Naija247News reliably gathered that the party, having zoned the position to the South East, might be forced to go for a neutral candidate for the position at the convention to prevent the situation from escalating since both parties are already in court and have gotten separate injunctions in their favour.