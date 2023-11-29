Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market halts 5 straight sessions of gains, All Share Index decline by 0.44%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday halt five consecutive sessions of gains as profit taking in Dangote Cement largely contributed to the drop in The All Share Index by 0.44% to close at 71,041.05 points from the previous close of 71,353.81 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.44% to close at N38.875 trillion from the previous close of N39.040 trillion, thereby shedding N165 billion.

An aggregate of 534.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,136 deals, valued at N5.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 40 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Secure Electronic Technology led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N0.66 from the previous close of N0.60.

MECURE and Sunu Assurance among others grew their share prices by 9.99% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

OMATEK led other price decliners as it sheds 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.81 from the previous close of N0.90.

Ikeja Hotel and NEIMETH among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.87% and 9.87% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 36 million units of its shares in 456 deals, valued at N774 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 46.6 million units of its shares in 306 deals, valued at N309.9 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 52.4 million units of its shares in 574 deals, valued at N942.8 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

