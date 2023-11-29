Menu
Law and Order

Man gets 12 strokes of cane for stealing ceiling fan

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Nov. 29, 2023
A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered
that a 26-year-old man, Yusuf Haruna, be given 12 strokes of the cane for stealing two ceiling fans
worth N86,000.
Haruna, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft, but begged for leniency.
The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, told the convict that he mitigated the sentence because of his plea for mercy.

Emmanuel, however, warned Haruna that he might not get a second chance if he ever appeared before him
again.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, had told the court that Haruna committed the offence on Nov. 27.

He said that the convict was arrested with the stolen items by members of a vigilance group on the same date at about 11 p.m.
at Jos Road along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Leo added that Haruna could not give satisfactory explanation on how he got the ceiling fans.

The prosecutor said that the convict later confessed that he stole the fans from one Maryam Abdulfatai’s house, an offence
which he said contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. (www.naija247news.com)

