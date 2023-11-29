Menu
EducationJAMB

JAMB fixes date for 2024 UTME registration, examination

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced the date for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, registration and examination.

The Board, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, said sale of form would commence from January 15 to February 26, 2024.

The statement revealed that the 2024 MOCK-UTME had been scheduled for March 7, while the main UTME “will hold from 19th to 29th April, 2024”.

He added that “candidates are expected to print their examination slips as from 10th April, 2024.

“Candidates are urged to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board about the administration of the examination. They must also visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information”.(www.naija247news.com).

