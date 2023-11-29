IPOB Condemns Demolition Of Alleged Igbo Properties In Lagos

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the reported demolition exercise by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State government allegedly targeting markets populated by Igbos and buildings owned by Igbos in the state.

It was gathered that one of those affected was former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, who claimed that his house was demolished by the Lagos State government despite getting due approval from relevant authorities.

Reacting to the demolition exercise amid outcry by Igbos living in Lagos, IPOB in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, described it as “unfortunate and economic sabotage against Igbos.”

IPOB also condemned what it described as “unfortunate” silence by South East governors, politicians and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide and their “failure” to publicly defend the Igbos against “humiliation and intimidation from the Lagos State Government.”

In its call for urgent intervention, IPOB said that “The Igbo politicians, governors, Senators, representatives, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide leaders, traditional rulers, businessmen and religious leaders should have a meeting to discuss how to secure Igbo businessmen and investments in Lagos State.”

IPOB alleged that “Yoruba groups and politicians are together for this against Ndigbo in Lagos State. Therefore, our people must take a stand towards these actions against Ndigbo by Yoruba people and their collaborators.”

The group further noted that “What the Lagos Government is doing against Ndigbo in Lagos is a clear indication that Yorubas are not friends of Ndigbo and can never be.

“It is a demonstration that they don’t want Ndigbo in their region. If Ndigbo, as an ethnic group in one Nigeria can be profiled and targeted for human and economic annihilation in Northern and Western Nigeria, then there are no bases for coexistence in one country.

“IPOB asked our people in other regions in Nigeria to return their investments back home, but it does not warrant the destruction of Ndigbo’s hard earned investments and properties.

“Why will a responsible government allocate land and building permits to citizens to build houses and marketplaces and turn around to demolish the same structures if no ethnic agenda is being pursued?

“Many of Ndigbo have lost the properties they built out of their sweat to the latest economic sabotage from the Lagos State government.

“We call on the governors in Igbo land to designate some locations for the development of ultramodern markets. They should create a good access road network and other amenities around these locations to encourage our people to return their goods to some of the modern markets in the East. Time to act is now. A stitch in time saves nine.”