Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Community, Kills Man, Abducts Wife And Children, Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

Gunmen attacked a community, Gandu which is around the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, killed one Dantani Adosa, reportedly abducted his wife, children and several residents.

A source in the community confirmed the incident to Sahara Reporters on Tuesday morning, adding that several others also sustained injuries during the bandits’ attack that occurred around 7pm on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to a nearby facility for immediate medical attention.

In one of the videos sighted online, one of the victims of the attack identified as Isa Orator, was seen lying on a bed at the hospital.

This came barely three weeks after one person died in the community due to a terrorist attack according to a statement released by the State Governor’s spokesman, Emmanuel Innocent Akwe.

Emmanuel, in his statement, had urged the University’s management to take proactive steps to heighten security awareness among the student body.

The state government also further pledged to strengthen security in and around both campuses of the University, saying that his administration would work with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to construct security outposts and provide vehicles for security personnel to patrol the area.(www.naija247news.com).

