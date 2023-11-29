Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Fidelity Bank set to host 2 days of Family Entertainment

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

…….announces maiden edition of its Fidelity Family Weekend Fiesta

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the spirit of the Yuletide, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Fidelity Family Weekend.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, 16 and Sunday, 17 December 2023 at the Fidelity Grounds, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event is designed to create a fun and relaxed atmosphere for children to play, parents to relax and young adults to unwind during the festive season.

“The Yuletide season is all about coming together and spending quality time with loved ones especially as we wind down the year in anticipation of a new year. As a bank committed to providing memorable experiences for its clients, we pioneered the Fidelity Family Weekend to fete host our customers and clients to two fun filled days of family entertainment. We believe this is one more way of thanking our customers for a successful year,” noted the Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Meksley Nwagboh, Ph.D. in a chat with journalists.

The Fidelity Family Weekend would run from 10am to 10pm daily and would feature dedicated fun activities for children including dancing competitions, bouncing castles, train rides, Santa’s Grotto, balloon games, amongst others. Similarly, the programme for the adults’ section would feature exciting activities like karaoke competitions, games arcades, couple games, musical performances and so many more fun games that are geared towards providing a memorable experience for guests.

Entry into the event is free but guests are required to pre-register at www.fidelitybank.ng/family-weekend before 12 December 2023.

Commenting further, Dr Nwagboh said, “As a bank dedicated to helping individuals grow, businesses thrive and economies to prosper, we boast of an array of products and services for our diverse client base. These include the Fidelity SWEETA account for young children below the age of 17 years, Fidelity Flex for teenagers and undergraduates; and even the Fidelity Vintage Account for senior citizens; all tailor-made to meet our customers specific needs. The Fidelity Family Weekend is therefore another demonstration of this devotion to provide platforms for our customers to fulfill their lifestyle requirements”.

Ranked as one of the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged customer commercial bank with over 8 million customers serviced across its 251 business offices in Nigeria and the United Kingdom as well as on digital banking channels.

The bank has won multiple local and international awards including the Export Finance Bank of the Year at the 2023 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, the Best Payment Solution Provider Nigeria 2023 and Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking and Finance Awards; Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023; and Best Domestic Private Bank in Nigeria by the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Comedian AY Makun and wife celebrate 15 years wedding anniversary
Next article
What is Africa’s goal at COP28 as the climate summit begins?
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MISLEADING REPORTING PROMOTED BY BLOOMBERG: Correcting the report concerning the FGN settlement payment of $496m

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Introduction We are writing to correct the...

Africa Lacking Accountability In Natural Resource Governance, Says AfDB President Adesina

Naija247news Naija247news -
The President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr....

3,000 Barrels Of Crude Lost To Spill at Egina FPSO, NOSDRA Contradict TotalEnergies

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA)...

Tragedy Struck as Police Inspector kills youth in Kano

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, Kano State...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MISLEADING REPORTING PROMOTED BY BLOOMBERG: Correcting the report concerning the FGN settlement payment of $496m

Exclusive & Investigative 0
November 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Introduction We are writing to correct the...

Africa Lacking Accountability In Natural Resource Governance, Says AfDB President Adesina

Economy 0
The President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr....

3,000 Barrels Of Crude Lost To Spill at Egina FPSO, NOSDRA Contradict TotalEnergies

News Analysis 0
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com