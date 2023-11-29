Menu
FCMB Group Plc reports N351.53bn revenue, grows profit by 114.45% in Q3 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

FCMB Group Plc on Monday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023. The financial institution recorded year on year growth in its top line and bottom line figures for the period under review.

Gross Earnings of N351.532 billion was reported for the 9 months period, up by 75.71% from N200.068 billion reported the previous year. This was driven by a 55.1% growth in interest income and a 144.6% growth in non-interest income.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 114.45% to N49.153 billion from N22.921 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of FCMB Group stands at N2.48.

At the share price of N6.95, the P/E ratio of FCMB Group stands at 2.80x with earnings yield of 35.71%.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

