November 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, and his wife Mabel Makun, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today.

AY took to instagram to share photos from their wedding, alongside recent photos.

In the caption, AY explained that they have been married for 15 years and have known each other for 20 years.

Their union is blessed with two daughters. (www.naija247news.com).