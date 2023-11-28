Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Wanted Rivers Cult Kingpin, 2Baba Speaks From Hiding

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Notorious cult kingpin, Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba who was declared wanted by the Rivers government and the Police for killing and dismembering Ahoada Divisional Police Officer of the state, DPO, SP Bako Angbashim, has spoken from hiding denying any involvement in the murder of the police officer.

Speaking through a voice note he released exclusively to a Port Harcourt-based radio station, Nigeria info FM, 2baba, revealed that he spoke to the late DPO hours before his death but did not have hands in his death.

“I want to inform the Rivers State government that I bear no responsibility for the death of the DPO,” he said.

“I have chosen to remain silent about this matter until now, but I am addressing it today in response to the concerns raised by the public.

“I am surprised and have decided to let my people know that I was not involved in any harm to the DPO.

“Coincidentally, the incident occurred on a road within my community, and on the day it happened, I had a discussion with the late DPO. I wasn’t even present when the incident occurred; I was just shocked when I heard about it.”

2baba also claimed in the voice that he is a freedom fighter who picked up arms alongside members of his gang after cultists in the state were granted amnesty by the last administration because rival cult groups refused to surrender their arms, and were killing members of his own gang.

In his claims: “We turned in all the rifles we had to the government, while our opposition refused to surrender theirs.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu Narrowly Escapes Death in Cameroon
Next article
Date Fixed For President Tinubu to Present 2024 Budget of N27.5 Trillion
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno Community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of...

“Phyna and I are no longer on speaking terms” -Groovy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Groovy...

Four Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen Attack Security Operatives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were reportedly...

President Tinubu Orders Rehabiliation Of Federal Roads Nationwide

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the rehabilitation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno Community

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of...

“Phyna and I are no longer on speaking terms” -Groovy

Entertainment 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Groovy...

Four Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen Attack Security Operatives

Security News 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were reportedly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com