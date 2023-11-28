Wanted Rivers Cult Kingpin, 2Baba Speaks From Hiding

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Notorious cult kingpin, Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba who was declared wanted by the Rivers government and the Police for killing and dismembering Ahoada Divisional Police Officer of the state, DPO, SP Bako Angbashim, has spoken from hiding denying any involvement in the murder of the police officer.

Speaking through a voice note he released exclusively to a Port Harcourt-based radio station, Nigeria info FM, 2baba, revealed that he spoke to the late DPO hours before his death but did not have hands in his death.

“I want to inform the Rivers State government that I bear no responsibility for the death of the DPO,” he said.

“I have chosen to remain silent about this matter until now, but I am addressing it today in response to the concerns raised by the public.

“I am surprised and have decided to let my people know that I was not involved in any harm to the DPO.

“Coincidentally, the incident occurred on a road within my community, and on the day it happened, I had a discussion with the late DPO. I wasn’t even present when the incident occurred; I was just shocked when I heard about it.”

2baba also claimed in the voice that he is a freedom fighter who picked up arms alongside members of his gang after cultists in the state were granted amnesty by the last administration because rival cult groups refused to surrender their arms, and were killing members of his own gang.

In his claims: “We turned in all the rifles we had to the government, while our opposition refused to surrender theirs.(www.naija247news.com).