EntertainmentLifestyle News

Varsity Student Hospitalized After 58-hour Wash-a-thon

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Student of Obafemi Awolowo University identified as Subair Enitan, who embarked on a handwashing marathon to set a new Guinness World Record, has landed in hospital.

 

Subair Enitan had ended the marathon in the early hours of Monday.

According to a post on the official X handle for the marathon, Enitan ended the marathon after 58 hours, surpassing her initial plan of 50 hours.

A video now circulating social media reveals that her hands have turned white and wrinkled as a result of the handwashing marathon.

She was also seen lying down on a bed that seemed to be in a medical ward.

The Guinness World Record is yet to announce Enitan as a new record breaker.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

