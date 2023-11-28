Varsity Student Hospitalized After 58-hour Wash-a-thon

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Student of Obafemi Awolowo University identified as Subair Enitan, who embarked on a handwashing marathon to set a new Guinness World Record, has landed in hospital.

Subair Enitan had ended the marathon in the early hours of Monday.

According to a post on the official X handle for the marathon, Enitan ended the marathon after 58 hours, surpassing her initial plan of 50 hours.

A video now circulating social media reveals that her hands have turned white and wrinkled as a result of the handwashing marathon.

She was also seen lying down on a bed that seemed to be in a medical ward.

The Guinness World Record is yet to announce Enitan as a new record breaker.(www.naija247news.com).