UNILORIN approves 14-day paternity leave for male staff

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Kwara State has approved a 14-day paternity leave for its male staff.

The decision was made following the recent amendment to the university’s Conditions of Service as part of a broader effort to enhance working conditions and attract and retain top talent.

The university’s Registrar, Mr Mansur Alfanla, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday, November 27, 2023.

According to Alfanla, the leave lasts for 14 working days for male officers whose partner delivers a baby.

“The introduction of paternity leave is a significant step towards enhancing the well-being of our male staff and fostering a more family-friendly work environment,” he said.

“Paternity leave is for serving male officers whose spouse delivers a baby. The period of the leave shall be 14 working days. Where the family of a male officer adopts a child under four months old, the officer will similarly enjoy paternity leave for a period of 14 working days.” (www.naija247news.com).