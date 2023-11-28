Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out

Nov 28,2023.

A cross-section of politicians from the North Central zone of the country, on Monday, decried alleged exclusion of indigenous people from the six states that make up the zone from key federal government roles under the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu.

The politicians, under the aegis of the North Central Development Initiative (NCDI), specifically said nobody from the zone has been considered in the national security architecture of the country and the leadership of the National Assembly.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Director-General and National Coordinator of NCDI, Musa Otigba (Kogi State), added that there was also currently no judge representing the region at the Supreme Court.

Otigba was flanked by Mohammed Alabi (Kwara State), Director, Administration; Dominic Alancha (Benue State), Bashir Bago (Niger State), Juliana Aliyu (Plateau State), and Hannatu Aboki (Nasarawa State).

Others were David Ismaila (FCT). Oluseyi Sunday, (Kogi State) Babatunde Ahmed, (Kwara State), Teghtegh Fabian (Benue State) and Dr Zubairu Abdullahi, (Niger State).

According to him, the situation was worrisome, especially considering the myriad of security challenges being faced in the region, including “all kinds of banditry and other sundry crimes.”

He stated that they were worried that a government they worked so hard to enthrone against all odds, had decided to neglect the region and its people within such a short period of time.