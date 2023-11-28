Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget To N/Assembly Wednesday

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 28,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, present the 2024 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Secretary, Research and Information of the National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, confirmed this on Monday to journalists while requesting the list of those to be allowed into the chamber during the budget presentation.

This will be the first budget estimate President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly in person.

He had earlier transmitted two supplementary budgets, 2022 and 2023, to the National Assembly, which the parliament speedily approved.

President Tinubu had, weeks ago, also forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 20224-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Senate, following the recommendation of its joint committee, which scrutinised the document, approved the MTEF/FSP.

It approved the N26.1trn proposed as the 2024 budget and other parameters as proposed by President Tinubu.

It approved the new borrowings of N7.8 trillion, pegged the benchmark of oil price for 2024 at $73.96, and oil production volume per day at 1.78 million barrels.

Other parameters approved are a GDP growth rate of 3.76%, an inflation rate of 21.40%, an exchange rate of N700 to $1 dollar, and a projected budget deficit of N9.04 trillion.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno
Next article
We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. A cross-section of politicians from the North Central...

Nigerian Soldier Dies in Rivers Boat Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A soldier attached to the 6...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Health news 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. A cross-section of politicians from the North Central...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com