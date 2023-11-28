Stock Market Gains N133bn, NGXASI rises by 0.17%

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stocks market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 0.017% to settle at 71,353.81 points from the previous close of 71.230.48 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down by 0.34% to close at N39.040 trillion from the previous close of N39.173 trillion, thereby gaining N133 billion.

An aggregate of 746.7 million units of shares were traded in 9,267 deals, valued at N5.95billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT, TANTALIZER and FBNH led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

MULTIVERSE, Sunu Assurance and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.73% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ENTRANZACK led price decliners’ table as it shed 9.46% of its share price to close at N6.70 from the previous close of N7.40.

Unity Bank, OMATEK and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.24%, 9.09% and 8.96% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 81.5 million units of its shares in 621 deals, valued at about N1.47 billion.

Unity Bank traded about 67.7 million units of its shares in 454 deals, valued at N116.9 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 44.5 million units of its shares in 382 deals, valued at about N294 million.