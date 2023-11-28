Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Gains N133bn, NGXASI rises by 0.17%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stocks market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 0.017% to settle at 71,353.81 points from the previous close of 71.230.48 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down by 0.34% to close at N39.040 trillion from the previous close of N39.173 trillion, thereby gaining N133 billion.

An aggregate of 746.7 million units of shares were traded in 9,267 deals, valued at N5.95billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

JOHNHOLT, TANTALIZER and FBNH led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

MULTIVERSE, Sunu Assurance and Sovereign Trust Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.73% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

ENTRANZACK led price decliners’ table as it shed 9.46% of its share price to close at N6.70 from the previous close of N7.40.

Unity Bank, OMATEK and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.24%, 9.09% and 8.96% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 81.5 million units of its shares in 621 deals, valued at about N1.47 billion.

Unity Bank traded about 67.7 million units of its shares in 454 deals, valued at N116.9 million.

TRANSCORP traded about 44.5 million units of its shares in 382 deals, valued at about N294 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UBA Assures loyal customers of Grand Super Savers Draw
Next article
Varsity Student Hospitalized After 58-hour Wash-a-thon
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget To N/Assembly Wednesday

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, present...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. A cross-section of politicians from the North Central...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget To N/Assembly Wednesday

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, present...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Health news 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com