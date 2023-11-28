“Phyna and I are no longer on speaking terms” -Groovy

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija reality star Groovy has disclosed that he is no longer on speaking terms with his ex-lover, Phyna.

Recall that it was reported that Groovy broke up with Phyna over the consistent drinking habit of his ex-lover.

Phyna who was adamant about the noticeable changes in her love interest ended up leaving Groovy after he made a decision and asked for space.

Fast forward, Groovy has opened up on his current relationsiop with Phyna. According to him, they broke up over an unreconcilable differences.

He denied breaking up with Phyna over having interest in other ladies and also denied that Phyna cheated on him. According to Groovy, the relationship didn’t work out.(www.naija247news.com).