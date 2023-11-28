Obaseki’s Deputy, Shaibu, Declares For Gov’ship

Nov 28,2023.

Edo State Deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The deputy governor made his declaration at the Biohop Kelly Centre, Benin City, on Monday morning.

He said as a “home boy” who has felt the pains of the people, he is poised to develop the state.

He said he is unstoppable in the forthcoming election.

He said he had worked with Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last seven years to lay the foundation for the development of the state.

Shaibu said he was aware of the need of the greater Edo people for a more inclusive government which is “the government of the Edo people, by the Edo people, and for the Edo people”.

He said his government would be predicated on five pillars of infrastructure and economic diversification, education sport and skill development, healthcare and social welfare system, agriculture and rural development and environmental sustainability.

“I have fought the good fight for you my people, along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful in all things.

“I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I am original Edo son, 100 per cent home boy”, Shaibu said.

Naija247News reports that Shaibu had been at loggerheads with his principal over reports that he was nursing the ambition of succeeding him, leading to Shaibu securing an order from the Federal High Court restraining the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of the state, Governor Obaseki and others from impeaching him.

As the crisis festered, Obaseki relocated Shaibu’s office outside the government house, withdrew his press crew and sacked some of his aides while he was not acknowledged in government functions he attended.

Shaibu, however, later tendered an apology and begged his principal for forgiveness and also pledged to work harmoniously with him.

His formal declaration for the governorship position has however been viewed by political pundits as reigniting the feud.

The deputy governor was billed to declare his governorship bid at the Eterno Hotel but the hotel cancelled the event at the last minute, saying Governor Obaseki had a programme at the venue at the same time.(www.naija247news.com)