Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Nigerian Soldier Dies in Rivers Boat Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A soldier attached to the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has died in a gunboat mishap that occurred along Bolo waterways in Ogu-Boli local government area, Rivers state on November 25.

A statement released by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Maj. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, on Monday, November 27, said the incident occurred during an operation along the waterways adding that the unnamed soldier was initially declared missing.

‘’The soldier was one of the soldiers deployed on duty in the waterways in the Niger Delta region to safeguard critical national assets. The gunboat conveying the late soldier was hit by a turbulent wave, which led to the unfortunate accident. The soldier was declared missing after the boat accident. Consequently, a search and rescue mission was launched, and his lifeless body was recovered. Additionally, the boat involved in the accident has also been recovered.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, NA/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam while commiserating with the deceased family, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He added that the late soldier paid the supreme sacrifice in the defence of fatherland land and service to humanity, adding that he would be greatly missed by the NA and the nation at large. He prayed for the repose of his soul and prayed that Almighty God grant him eternal rest.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Obaseki’s Deputy, Shaibu, Declares For Gov’ship
Next article
Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget To N/Assembly Wednesday

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, present...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Tinubu’s Govt Neglecting Us, North Central Politicians Cry Out

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. A cross-section of politicians from the North Central...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

We’ll Never Be Overwhelmed By Mob, Says CJN Amid Criticism Of Judiciary

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. The Chief Justice Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode...

Tinubu Presents 2024 Budget To N/Assembly Wednesday

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, on Wednesday, present...

WHO raises alarm as TB infection increases in Borno

Health news 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com