Nigerian Soldier Dies in Rivers Boat Accident

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A soldier attached to the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has died in a gunboat mishap that occurred along Bolo waterways in Ogu-Boli local government area, Rivers state on November 25.

A statement released by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Maj. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, on Monday, November 27, said the incident occurred during an operation along the waterways adding that the unnamed soldier was initially declared missing.

‘’The soldier was one of the soldiers deployed on duty in the waterways in the Niger Delta region to safeguard critical national assets. The gunboat conveying the late soldier was hit by a turbulent wave, which led to the unfortunate accident. The soldier was declared missing after the boat accident. Consequently, a search and rescue mission was launched, and his lifeless body was recovered. Additionally, the boat involved in the accident has also been recovered.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, NA/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam while commiserating with the deceased family, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He added that the late soldier paid the supreme sacrifice in the defence of fatherland land and service to humanity, adding that he would be greatly missed by the NA and the nation at large. He prayed for the repose of his soul and prayed that Almighty God grant him eternal rest.”. (www.naija247news.com).