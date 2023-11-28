Man Drowns in Ilorin Dam, Kwara State Capital

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 44 year old man had on Monday drowned in the Agba Dam of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

According to Hassan Adekunle, the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, the incident happened at about 10:50 in the morning.

He said:

“The Fire Service responded to a distress call from Mr. Onikepe Bolaji reporting a body found in Agba Dam. The firemen swiftly embarked on a rescue operation, inflating their boat upon arrival.

“They successfully recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who had drowned. The rescue team’s expertise was evident and the recovered body was handed over to DSP Achimugu Samuel of the Nigeria Police.”

According to Fire Service spokesman, those present at the scene include the Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade, and the Permanent Secretary Minister of Water Resources.

The commissioner commended the rescue team for their exemplary performance in handling the situation.

The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the general public to be more vigilant in their neighborhoods to prevent similar occurrence. (www.naija247news.com).