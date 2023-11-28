Menu
Law and Order

Man, 41 in court for alleged reckless driving, causing death

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

lagos, Nov. 28, 2023.

A 41-year-old man, Stephen Ihyom, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged reckless driving and causing death.
The defendant is standing trial before magistrate L. K. J. Layeni, on a three-count charge bordering on dangerous driving on a restricted highway and causing death.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 1 on the Lagos-Badagry Express way.
He alleged that the defendant who was the driver of a TVS motorcycle, drove same on restricted highway, in a dangerous manner and without due adherence to traffic rules.
The prosecution alleged that the reckless driving by the defendant, consequently, caused the death of a 72-year-old man, one Paulinus Ibeh.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of schedule one section 19, of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.
He said that it also contravened the provisions of Section 20 of the Traffic Law of Lagos State 2015.
The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Dec. 11 for legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution. (www.naija247news.com)

