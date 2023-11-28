“Heirs Insurance Rewards Offers Up to 50% Cashback on Partner Services”

Heirs Insurance Rewards offers customers the opportunity to receive up to 50 percent cashback on their purchases or services at partner establishments by simply presenting their loyalty card.

Notable partners in the program include Transcorp Hilton Hotels, I-fitness Gyms, 3AL Automobile Garage, Oriki Spa, Roving Heights Bookstore, and Figo Digital Business Cards.

Expressing the rationale behind Heirs Insurance Rewards, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, emphasized the integration of insurance into daily life. She stated, “Insurance should be seamlessly woven into our daily routines. This underpins Heirs Insurance Rewards—a robust loyalty initiative that extends beyond safeguarding our customers’ assets and lives to acknowledging their loyalty through rewards.”

Okpagu further conveyed gratitude to partners for their collaboration in bringing this vision to fruition, emphasizing the belief that insurance should offer immediate benefits beyond its conventional scope.

Heirs Insurance Group, the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, a prominent pan-African investment company founded by Tony Elumelu, operates in 24 countries across four continents. With a growing retail presence and a comprehensive digital footprint, the Group is at the forefront of championing financial inclusion and driving the digital evolution of the insurance landscape in Nigeria.

Comprising Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance, the Group is dedicated to democratizing access to insurance. To enhance accessibility, the Group has introduced digital and mobile channels, simplifying the insurance experience and making it affordable for a wider audience.