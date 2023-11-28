Menu
Politics & Govt News

Fresh Protests Hit Kano Over Gov’ship Dispute As Police Arrest 7

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 28,2023.

Fresh protests yesterday erupted in Kano City and its environs with the demonstrators denouncing the recent judgment of the Court Appeal that sacked the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

While pockets of protests had taken place since the appellate court’s decision, Monday afternoon’s coordinated protests came as a surprise to many following the clampdown on some would-be protesters by the police that led to the arrest of seven people.

In what appeared like a coordinated action on Monday, crowds of protesters stormed strategic positions in the city leading to heavy traffic gridlock and temporary hiccups on commercial activities.

Major roads like Kano-Zaria Road, Maiduguri Road by Muhammadu Buhari’s interchange, and Kantin Kwari (Kano textile market) were taken over by hundreds of youths who called for justice for Abba Yusuf.

The placards they carried read: “Kano my city my state”, “Justice for Kano”, “Justice for Abba”, “Abba’s mandate was stolen in 2019, we will not allow it happen in 2023”.

The protest came on the heels of a discovery by the police that “some faceless groups are bent on unleashing violence in Kano,” stressing that the police were on top of the situation.

The state commissioner of police, Hussaini Gumel, told newsmen in Kano on Monday that already, seven suspects had been arrested and would be arraigned soon.

Gumel revealed that “we have the understanding with the leadership of the contending political parties, and they have signed a peace pact, in view of that therefore, anyone found outside this arrangement will be treated as a common criminal.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

