Four Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen Attack Security Operatives

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least four persons were reportedly killed in a gun battle between gunmen and Vigilante operatives in the Aguluzigbo community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gun duel, which occurred in the early hours of of Tuesday, November 28, raged on until the arrival of reinforcement of combined police operatives who repelled the attackers.

Although the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained, a trending video showed that no fewer than four security operatives lost their lives in the fire exchange.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police command spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attack, said the CP quickly ordered a deployment of a sophisticated team made up of the PMF and regular police to the scene.

Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police said their men have returned normalcy in the area and are also in pursuit of the hoodlums.(www.naija247news.com).