Fire guts gas station in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A gas station went up in flames early today, Nov. 28, causing panic in the area.

The gas station owned by Hydropet Oil Services Limited in the Rumukurusi axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, started burning around 5am.

Residents and shop owners feared the fire would spread to their buildings so they called the fire service.

When the fire service arrived at the scene, they allegedly ran out of water.

The Shell fire service eventually stepped in to extinguish the fire which lasted for about four hours.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

