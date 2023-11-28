Fire guts gas station in Rivers

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A gas station went up in flames early today, Nov. 28, causing panic in the area.

The gas station owned by Hydropet Oil Services Limited in the Rumukurusi axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, started burning around 5am.

Residents and shop owners feared the fire would spread to their buildings so they called the fire service.

When the fire service arrived at the scene, they allegedly ran out of water.

The Shell fire service eventually stepped in to extinguish the fire which lasted for about four hours.(www.naija247news.com).