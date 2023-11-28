Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Ekiti govt sues Chef Dammy’s pastor, demands N10 million damages

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 28, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) from the Ministry of Justice in Ekiti State has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ekiti-born Chef Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy against Pastor Jeremiah Adegoke and the Ekiti State Police Command for alleged infringement of the chef’s rights.

The DCR is also seeking compensation of N10 million for damages on behalf of chef Dammy who rose to fame after her unsuccessful cook-a-thon challenge to break the Guinness World Record in June this year.

Adegoke who is the head pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission, an Ekiti-based church reportedly sponsored Chef Dammy’s attempt to break Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon record. The controversy between Chef Dammy and her pastor started in October, after the 24-year-old raised alarm over alleged relentless threats and intimidation from individuals whom she tagged “people of God” and her pastor. Last week, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) was invited by the police following a petition filed against her by Adegoke. The exact bone of contention between the chef and her once-supportive pastor is still vague and their dispute appears to have been a fallout of the failed cook-a-thon.

Following Chef Dammy’s public outcry, Adegoke, in a letter signed by his lawyers, Bisayo Sule & Co legal practitioners, dated 23 October 2023, demanded a retraction of the alleged defamatory statement on social media, an apology on two widely read national dailies and payment of a sum of N22 million for damages. He gave Chef Dammy seven days to comply with the demands or risk being sued.

However, in the suit filed by DCR on November 24, Chef Dammy was named as the applicant, while Adegoke and Ajewole Samuel, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 17 Akure, were named respondents.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the continued harassment, molestation, threat of arrest, and intimidation by the pastor, and the Nigerian police, infringes on Chef Dammy’s fundamental human rights.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire guts gas station in Rivers
Next article
UNILORIN approves 14-day paternity leave for male staff
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno Community

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of...

“Phyna and I are no longer on speaking terms” -Groovy

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Groovy...

Four Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen Attack Security Operatives

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were reportedly...

President Tinubu Orders Rehabiliation Of Federal Roads Nationwide

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 28,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the rehabilitation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno Community

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of...

“Phyna and I are no longer on speaking terms” -Groovy

Entertainment 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Groovy...

Four Feared Dead In Anambra Community As Gunmen Attack Security Operatives

Security News 0
November 28, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least four persons were reportedly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com