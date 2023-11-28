Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno Community

November 28, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents group of loggers and killed eleven of them in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state.

The terrorists attacked the loggers while working at their charcoal site on Monday, November 27.

It was gathered that six loggers were killed instantly while the additional five bodies were recovered on Tuesday, November 28.

According to local vigilante sources, the bodies of the victims were recovered at the scene around 5 pm.

“Yes, six persons were recovered from the scene yesterday’s (Monday) evening and they were dismembered. They were found in a pool of blood because all parts of their bodies were cut into pieces.

“We have buried them this evening according to the Islamic rites. Although five people were missing. We don’t know if they escaped or were abducted,” a vigilante source said.

Another top member of the vigilante group disclosed that the loggers were working at their charcoal site when they were suddenly rounded up by the outlawed group, adding that six persons were killed instantly.

The source said, “They came on camels and surrounded us, they were like 15. I ran very fast and they ran after me. Fortunately, I am familiar with the terrain; that was how I escaped.

“Later, we mobilised and went to the scene. Behold, six bodies were on the site but we didn’t hear from the other five persons.

“This morning, additional five bodies were recovered so we have a total of 11 corpses. So far the soldiers and vigilantes are currently in the area,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).