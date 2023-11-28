Bishop Oyedepo’s Son Establishes Own Ministry, Receives Blessing From Dad

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has unveiled his own ministry, The Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries.

Isaac Oyedepo shared a YouTube video titled “Unveiling of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries” on his X account on Tuesday.

In the video, Bishop David Oyedepo, his father, prayed for Isaac and his wife, Ayomitide, as they both knelt.

Bishop Oyedepo could be heard saying in part, “As hands are laid on you, I pray for unusual grace for sustainable connectivity that will keep you going without sweat.

“I pray that impact will be your goal not good preaching but great impact and I pray that your life will interpret your message in the name of Jesus.

“As you step into this new phase of your assignment, may you be clothed with humility. I have never begged, yet I have never lacked, I have never borrowed yet I have never lack.”

According to Vanguard, recall that the younger Oyedepo had, on October 31, 2023, stated that there were no complications in his relationship with his dad amid report that he had resigned from Living Faith Church.

He wrote on X, “I must state that there is no complication in my relationship with my beloved family and my beloved dad (Bishop David OOyedepo), who has stood by me and supported me over the years nor are there any in my commitment to my church-turned-home, Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel International.

“I remain a steadfast member of the Living Faith Church, dedicated to the service of the body of Christ. I urge the general public to treat information not communicated by me.”