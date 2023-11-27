Wike, Fubara Feud Continues To Put Rivers On Edge

Nov 27,2023.

Oil-rich Rivers State has not been immune to political crisis since the return of democracy in 1999.

However, the recent crisis between former governor of the state and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and his embattled political godson, Similanayi Fubara, reared its ugly head earlier than expected and is becoming another clog in the wheel of progress in the state.

Lawmakers elected to represent their constituents and make meaningful laws for the state are no longer able to carry out their functions as they become polarized along the battle line.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Martins Amaehwule, is leading 24 other lawmakers loyal to Wike while Majority leader and factional Speaker, Edison Ehie and eight others are with the governor. The two groups have been holding separate sittings.

Battle over political structure

In a recent interview, Wike accused Fubara of being an ingrate plotting to destroy his political structure in the state.

“Let me tell you, I don’t like ingrates; I don’t like it. What is happening now is what Odili said in his book; ‘Give a man power and money, that’s when you will know the person’. If you have not given a man power and money, do not say you know the person,” he said.

Wike added; “God gave this (power) on a platter of gold, no crisis. The federal government is not fighting you, nobody at home is fighting you. You are the one trying to create a crisis for yourself.

What kind of system is that? Who does that? Only ingrates that it is in their blood that will support what is happening there (in Rivers). Only those who are naturally ingrates.”

Wike insinuated that Fubara was behind the burning of the chambers of the state House of Assembly on October 29 to prevent his impeachment by lawmakers.

The minister, who was responding to questions on whether he masterminded impeachment moves against the governor, said Fubara should have rather confronted him on the issue, than send people to “burn the hallowed chambers”.

He also accused Fubara of pursuing ethnic politics in the state, which he said had never happened before.

“If they are impeaching you, did you call me? Assuming I’m the one who plotted it, did you say ‘Sir, they want to impeach me’? Is that why you will go and send people to burn the hallowed chambers? Is impeachment done in one day? Is it a one-day affair? Then, you raised ethnic politics. We have never had it like this before,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)