Banks & Finance

UBA Assures loyal customers of Grand Super Savers Draw

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is excited to announce its upcoming Super Savers Draw, which promises to bring even more excitement and opportunities to its valued customers.
In line with its commitment to rewarding loyalty and promoting a culture of savings, UBA will be giving the opportunity for more of its customers to become millionaires through its Super Savers Draw, billed to hold at the UBA Head Office, Lagos this December.
As usual the draw is open to both new and existing UBA account holders in Nigeria, with various mouth-watering prizes to be won by customers.
In this edition, more than 100 lucky customers will qualify to win any of the following prizes; a grand prize of N10 Million Jackpot for one lucky winner; while another winner will go home with the Star Prize of N5m. Also, another lucky customer will win N1.8m rent allowance for one year.
Other prices up for grabs include: Shopping allowance of N500k; a Cash Prize of N100,000 each for 35 winners and N10,000 for the top 50 transacting Customers.
10 Current account or savings accounts holders (CASA) will quality to win N1million each in the draws and 20 customers who open accounts via any of the bank’s digital channels will be rewarded with N10,000 every month (For how many months?). Also, 15 kids with a UBA Kiddies Account will each win N200,000 scholarship reward while 10 Next gen account holders will go home with N180,000.00 cash prize each.
UBA’s Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, who spoke ahead of the draws said that the unique Super Savers draw has something big for everyone and is organised by the bank to appreciate its customers who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years.
He said that it will also offer fresh opportunities to new customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires and lucky winners who have, in the past, benefitted from various promos held by the bank.
He pointed out that UBA remains passionate about actualising the dreams of its customers as the bank is relentless in helping them grow by making more and more of its customers millionaires.
He said, “As always, UBA has decided to lift the burdens of customers at a time when the nation is going through a challenging time due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate which seems to have taken a hefty toll on Nigerians and has put in place quite a lot to make it happen.
“UBA always walks the talk and never relents in helping its customers succeed. Our customers are special to us, and this is another opportunity to prove just that,” he explained.
Also speaking about this draw, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, noted with excitement that this edition of the upcoming Super Savers draw will transform the lives of an increased number of people who will benefit from UBA’s reward of loyalty especially at this time where the nation’s economy is going through a phase.
She added that no matter how hard the economy is or how expensive things have become, UBA always thinks of how to make life easier for its customers. “Once again, i encourage people who do not yet have a UBA account to take advantage of this opportunity to open their accounts quickly, so they can fully participate in these draws,” she noted.

